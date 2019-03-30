Richmond County School System holds Spring Career Fair

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Job opportunities are available for teachers, bus drivers, custodians and more in the Richmond County School System. The school system held its Spring career fair inside Bel Air K-8 school.
Interested candidates learned all about available jobs Saturday and even took part in on-site interviews.
People who attended say they got vital information about what direction they need to take to further their career.
“I came in with a game plan, so I had certain schools that I wanted to look at. I had a list of schools, a list of interview questions that I wanted to ask different schools to see which option would be better for me. I’m a math and science person, so I just wanted to see what they had available in Richmond County," explained Lakisha Williams, a teacher in the McDuffie County School System.
The school system’s HR director said they need all the good teachers they can get and they’re hosting a summer job fair soon.
CLICK HERE to connect with those resources.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.