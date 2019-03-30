New Vietnam War Veteran’s Memorial unveiled in Olde Town

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day is March 29. In Olde Town, hundreds gathered to see the unveiling of a brand new Vietnam War Veterans Memorial that was just placed near 4th and Broad Streets.
Vietnam Veteran Walter Etheridge, Jr., said, “It meant a whole lot. This should have been done a long time ago." Another Vietnam veteran, Carl Miller, added, ""I’m proud of Augusta and the CSRA. It was a long time coming."
The monument lists one MIA, three POWs, and 169 men and women from the CSRA who made the ultimate sacrifice. For many in attendance, they saw names of people they knew. Miller said, “The names on the wall is a remembrance, and we hope that this memorial will last forever.” One veteran told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez that none of the names were people he knew, but it still hit close to home. Louis Sylvester said, “A lot of my friends did not come home, and this ceremony certainly meant a lot to me today.”
Many at the ceremony said it brings recognition the veterans rightfully deserve. Etheridge said, “We deserve this, we really deserve it.” Sylvester added, “It means a great deal, it shows that the nation definitely did not forget us.”
Some said it’s just a start, and they’re hoping more of these pop up across the country. Miller said, “We have a lot of support for the veterans, the military, and we still have a lot of big cities where veterans haven’t been acknowledged at all, so thank you, Augusta.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.