New Vietnam War Veteran’s Memorial unveiled in Olde Town

The monument lists one MIA, three POWs, and 169 men and women from the CSRA who made the ultimate sacrifice. For many in attendance, they saw names of people they knew. Miller said, “The names on the wall is a remembrance, and we hope that this memorial will last forever.” One veteran told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez that none of the names were people he knew, but it still hit close to home. Louis Sylvester said, “A lot of my friends did not come home, and this ceremony certainly meant a lot to me today.”