Columbia County School District breaks classroom conventions with new high school learning options

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - The Columbia County School District is expanding the way students learn. Starting in the Fall, kids can choose traditional 5-day a week, 7 periods or they can learn from home, take a hybrid or an online course.
“I’m looking to try to prepare him for the real world and let him know what’s available, what’s not available, so I’m excited," said Joyce Wynn.
She is preparing her son for college life years ahead.
“We actually went to a college fair a couple of weeks ago, and I’m just trying to get him exposed to the different scenarios of college, online, going into a classroom setting, a smaller setting,” she said.
The school district said growth and feedback from students prompted them to incorporate learning styles tailored to students’ individual needs. The new options include online, hybrid and independent.
“Independent is, one day a week they’d be a part of a cohort and one day a week they’d learn from home. Four days a week they’re with a teacher in a classroom then that one designated day a week they’d be at home doing whatever they’d be doing at school," said Columbia County School District Assistant Superintendent Penny Jackson.
Some parents like Christine Robison feel it’s last-minute push to ease overcrowding in the district. She’s concerned about how many students will be in learning cohorts and who will supervise them.
The school district says parents can reach out to them with any questions they have and that these three new choices are only optional.
These options require parent permission and the school system says students can be moved back to a traditional schedule if it doesn't work out.
CLICK HERE to connect with those courses and additional information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.