Police seeking unknown man for questioning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject.
The unidentified subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that occurred on the 1300 block of Glenn Ave. Augusta on Mar. 14, 2019 at 1:30 a.m.
Any information pertaining to this subject, please contact Deputy James Price (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.
