Police seeking identity of 3 unknown subjects

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying 3 unknown subjects.
The unidentified subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting that occurred at Cricket Wireless 3219 Deans Bridge Rd. Augusta on Mar. 14. The subjects arrived in a white Toyota driven by the female.
Any information concerning the identity of these subjects, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford (706) 821-1038 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
