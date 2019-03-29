AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Richmond County residents can take advantage of two days of recycling during the Great Augusta Clean Up at the Augusta Landfill.
Keep Augusta Beautiful and Augusta Environmental Services are offering Richmond County residents free recycling for all electronics, used cooking and motor oils, batteries, and tires Friday, Mar. 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and half price residential landfill fees including trash, appliances, bulk, and yard waste.
You must provide proof of Richmond County residency and no businesses or commercial vehicles will be allowed.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.