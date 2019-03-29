Augusta woman and child safe after being kidnapped

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A mother and child are safe after being kidnapped at a local gas station in Augusta on Wednesday Mar. 27.
The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office responded to the Raceway Gas station located at 3481 Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to a possible kidnapping.
On Thursday, Mar. 28, investigators made contact with the victims and it was determined that they were victims of a kidnapping. The suspect 35-year-old Antron Lemont Dixon, of Wrens, Georgia was arrested without incident and has been charged with 2 counts of kidnapping and cruelty to children in the first degree. Dixon also had several outstanding warrants.
The sheriff office tells us that the woman had minor injuries, while the child did not appear to have sustained any physical injuries.
