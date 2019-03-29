Aiken County man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA (WFXG) - Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Matthew Jonathon Tant of North Augusta Tuesday on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Tant. Investigators said Tant possessed multiple files of child pornography.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.