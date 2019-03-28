Sunny skies, dry conditions and warmer temperatures are headed to the CSRA.

ALBANY (WFXG) - A dry pressure ridge will extend through the forecast area through Friday. Moisture will begin returning to the region Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will move into the area Sunday. A warming trend is expected through the rest of the week.
Cooler than normal temperatures expected next week. Surface and flat upper ridge over the area today. Ridge axis will move slowly toward the coast. Air mass remains quite dry. Winds will be light today mainly from the northeast to southeast. High temperature consensus appears a little too high with weak cold advection. So prefer the cooler guidance/current forecast with max temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70 with full insolation..
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.