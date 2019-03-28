HUD charges Facebook with housing discrimination

(CNN) - Facebook is being accused of racial discrimination in targeted housing ads.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it is charging Facebook with violating the Fair Housing Act.
HUD says Facebook allows advertisers to restrict who can view housing ads based on race, nationality, religion, familial status, neighborhood location, sex and disability.
Federal housing officials say the charges against Facebook go further than its own platforms--claiming the network collects user data from other websites to inform ad decisions.
Facebook leaders say they are “surprised and disappointed” by HUD’s decision because they’ve been working with civil rights groups to make changes to the platform.
“We’re surprised by HUD’s decision, as we’ve been working with them to address their concerns and have taken significant steps to prevent ads discrimination,” said Joe Osborne, a Facebook spokesman.
The company previously announced its plan to protect against discrimination in housing, employment and credit advertising.
"Our policies already prohibit advertisers from using our tools to discriminate," Sandberg wrote. "We've removed thousands of categories from targeting related to protected classes such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion. But we can do better."
Facebook also accuses HUD of insisting on having access to sensitive user data as Facebook was trying to address complaints of discriminatory ad practices.
The Civil Rights Act of 1968 states that its illegal “to make, print, or publish, or cause to be made, printed, or published any notice, statement, or advertisement, with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.”
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.