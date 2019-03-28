Fort Gordon’s Barton Field packed for the Area 9 Special Olympic Games

Around 500 athletes volunteers worked to put on the event. Arthur Dickerson, Chairman of Area 9 Advisory Board, said, “It means a lot because of the volunteers, we couldn’t get this many volunteers nowhere else.” The volunteers said it touched them to be part of the event. Soldier Allen Jones said, “It’s a wonderful experience; the reaction on their face. The smiles, the laughs." Another volunteer soldier, Myia Jackson, added, "It’s very heartwarming. It just fills you up with joy knowing you’re making everyone else happy and being supportive.”