BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl

JACKSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Officials have issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Baylee Sue Peeples.
Baylee was abducted on Mar. 28 at 1:50 a.m. by Robert Joseph Peeples and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The GBI states that Peeples was last seen on Rock Forge Rd. in Jefferson, Ga (Jackson, County Georgia) traveling toward I-85′s “spaghetti junction”.
The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a white 1993 GMC Vandura, Georgia state tag RIK1620.
Please contact 9-1-1 or Arcade Police Department at (706) 367-1821.
