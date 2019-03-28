Aiken County Animal Shelter announces new hours

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - In an effort to accommodate people who work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or have other commitments throughout the day, the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) will implement new adoption hours starting Monday, Apr. 1 .
“This new schedule makes it even more convenient for people to adopt pets,” said FOTAS Communications Director Bob Gordon. “This change will give people the option of coming to the County Shelter after work to visit with and adopt animals in need.”
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the ACAS, located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken, will be open for adoptions until 7:00 p.m. – two hours later than its current 5:00 p.m. closing time.
The new adoption hours are:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To celebrate the new schedule, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have free pizza and give away door prizes from 5:00 to 7:00 this Tuesday and Thursday (April 2 and April 4). Dogs and puppies will be available for just $35, cats and kittens only $10.
