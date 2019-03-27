Video: Naked woman crosses 6-lane interstate in FL

FLAGLER BEACH, FL (WESH/CNN) - An unexpected sight along a interstate was caught on camera on Friday.
A man was recording when he caught a naked woman crossing six lanes with a man walking beside her.
The unclothed woman was just walking across the interstate. The scene left drivers in shock.
“Oh, my God, the *bleep* that goes on here on freakin’ 95,” said Richard Griffin of Brevard County.
He said he’s sure no one would believe him without seeing the video he shot Friday.
“The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing, when walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by,” Griffin said.
The video shows a red car coming within a couple of feet, then a pickup comes very close. And just after she crosses, a semi barrels by.
The guy who’s with her is carrying a dog.
Griffin said the two went across all six lanes of the highway near Flagler Beach to catch the dog, which possibly had escaped from their car.
“How did they make it six lanes over and six lanes back with the dog and the lady was naked? And nobody got in an accident. She seemed very comfortable, absolutely,” he said.
Facebook posters lost no time expressing their opinions.
One called it the most epic moment in Florida history. Another said it must have been a triple dog dare.
The whole thing was over so fast, the Florida Highway Patrol had no time to respond.
They both could have gotten tickets, and she could have been arrested.
“People do love their animals, so I can understand that. I just don’t know if people unclothe themselves before attempting to save their animals,” Griffin said.
He said they made it safely back to their car and drove away.
