Sunshine is back, dry, cool and breezy this afternoon.

Surface ridge extending from the Mid-Atlantic and northeast across the area. Air mass remains dry. A few clouds to the southeast associated with upper trough otherwise mainly sunny skies. Moderately tight pressure gradient across the east Midlands today along with weak cold advection. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph this afternoon. With cold advection expect temperatures to be a degree or two cooler than yesterday with full insolation.