Sunshine is back, dry, cool and breezy this afternoon.

(WFXG) - A dry pressure ridge will extend through the forecast area through Friday. Moisture will begin returning to the region Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will move into the area Sunday. A warming trend is expected through the rest of the week. Upper level trough off the coast of Georgia and Florida with flat upper ridge building over the Carolinas.
Surface ridge extending from the Mid-Atlantic and northeast across the area. Air mass remains dry. A few clouds to the southeast associated with upper trough otherwise mainly sunny skies. Moderately tight pressure gradient across the east Midlands today along with weak cold advection. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 20 mph this afternoon. With cold advection expect temperatures to be a degree or two cooler than yesterday with full insolation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.