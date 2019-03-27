S.C. DHEC Partners with Veterinarians to offer low-cost rabies vaccinations

In 2018, there were 100 positive cases of rabies confirmed in animals across the state including 42 raccoons; 16 skunks; 15 cats; 13 bats; nine foxes; two cows; and one dog, goat and coyote. In total, 32 of South Carolina’s 46 counties had a laboratory-confirmed case last year. Positive rabies cases have been reported in every county in South Carolina since the statewide program began.