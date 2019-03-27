Red Cross looking for donations on annual American Red Cross Giving Day

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Wednesday, Mar. 27 is Red Cross Giving Day. The fifth annual Giving Day takes place in March during Red Cross Month, a time to recognize heroes who help those in need in their community all year round.
Giving Day is an opportunity for local communities to come together on one day to help the families who have been impacted by a home fire or other disaster and who urgently need Red Cross services to get back on their feet.
Your gift can provide hope and critical relief, like food, shelter and other essentials to people who need it most. When we each donate on Giving Day, we can make an impact and help more families after a disaster or home fire.
The Red Cross says the organization responds to more than 62,000 disasters every year, the majority of which are home fires.
