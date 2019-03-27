Local Owners to donate to Burn Foundation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Wednesday the owners of 8 local Jersey Mike’s Subs will be participating in their company’s national day of giving with a gift to Burn Foundation of America.
The 8 local locations will donate 100-percent of the day’ sales will be donated to Burn Foundation of America.
Burn Foundation of America supports families through the healing and transition home of patients treated at Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.
In 2018, Burn Foundation of America assisted 2,177 patients and their families, 188 of whom reside in the
Participating locations include:
- 4103 Madeline Drive, Suite 108, Augusta, GA 30909
- 466 Flowing Wells Road, Suite 2, Augusta, GA 30907
- 2823 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909
- 403 Fury's Ferry Road, Martinez, GA 30907
- 4010 Gateway Bulverde, Suite 4, Grovetown, GA 30813
- North Augusta/Aiken
- 1141 Knox Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841
- 1069 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29860
- 232 Eastgate Drive, Aiken, SC 29803
