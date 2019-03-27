1 injured, 2 detained for questioning after North Augusta shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in North Augusta.
The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue. An officer on scene tells FOX 54 one man was shot and injured. It is unclear how extensive his injuries are but he was alert and talking to first responders.
Two people were detained for questioning in relation to the case and the investigation continues. Police also tell FOX 54 that two vehicles were involved at the time of the shooting.
