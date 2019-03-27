Fort Gordon breaks ground on new Cyber Center of Excellence

FORT GORDON (WFXG) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cyber Center of Excellence happens Wednesday morning at Fort Gordon.
The Center is responsible for the training, education, and development of highly skilled signal, cyber, and electronic warfare professionals that support military operations at the strategic, operational, and tactical level.
The event is will be hosted by Maj. Gen. John B. Morrison, Commanding General of the Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon.
