Augusta Regional Airport prepares for Masters

As part of AGS’ curb enforcement implementation, the Airport initiated new parking protocols for all “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators. These protocols extend to for profit enterprises that enter the premises for the sole purpose of picking up passengers like taxis, limousines, hotel/motel shuttle services, and hospitality transportation services. During the week of Apr. 7 -15, these operators will be required to pay a nominal trip fee to gain access to a designated parking lot adjacent to the main terminal building. All “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators will be required to use this lot to stage their vehicles and pick up passengers. This protocol has been established to enhance safety and security, provide better traffic flow, and reduce congestion on the front curb.