Augusta Regional Airport prepares for Masters

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) prepared for an influx of visitors Apr. 7 – 15 by implementing parking protocols, introducing new amenities, and offering more direct flights though Delta and American Airlines.
As part of AGS’ curb enforcement implementation, the Airport initiated new parking protocols for all “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators. These protocols extend to for profit enterprises that enter the premises for the sole purpose of picking up passengers like taxis, limousines, hotel/motel shuttle services, and hospitality transportation services. During the week of Apr. 7 -15, these operators will be required to pay a nominal trip fee to gain access to a designated parking lot adjacent to the main terminal building. All “for hire” commercial ground transportation operators will be required to use this lot to stage their vehicles and pick up passengers. This protocol has been established to enhance safety and security, provide better traffic flow, and reduce congestion on the front curb.
AGS visitors will also see new amenities for 2019. Customers will experience many upgrades and amenities including new passenger boarding bridges, renovated restrooms & rental car counters, charging stations, and customer service personnel.
In addition to regularly scheduled destinations, Delta and American Airlines will offer added direct flights to and from Augusta during the week of the Masters, including direct service to and from New York LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, Washington National, Philadelphia, and for the first time, Miami.
“The increased activity of Master’s Week is great for our Airport. We are honored to serve as one of the primary gateways into our city for this international event and are pleased to have many new positive changes and amenities this year,” said Herbert Judon, Jr. Airport Executive Director. “ For our local customers, Masters Week also provides a great opportunity to “get out of town” with direct flights to cities that we don’t typically serve.”
