Augusta dedicates 2019 AHA BBQ fundraiser to late commissioners

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is dedicating its 2019 American Heart Association Heart Walk and BBQ fundraiser to the late Commissioners Andrew Jefferson and Grady Smith.
The fundraiser will be held Mar. 29 starting at 11 a.m. in the Beazley Room at the Ricmond County Municipal Building. Plates will be $10 and you can purchase yours at the fundraiser or pre-order at heartwalk.org.
If you’d like to make a monetary donation in honor of Commissioner Jefferson and Commissioner Smith, go to heartwalk.org and click “Donate”. Enter the team name “Administrator” and click “Donate” again to enter your donation.
