Mainly cloudy skies, cooler and breezy this afternoon.

(WFXG) - A cold front will push through the area and be located over central Georgia by the afternoon. Cool and dry high pressure will build into the area on Wednesday with a warming trend through the end of the week. Moisture will begin returning to the region Saturday with a cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday with chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Pre-frontal rain has shifted well east of the forecast area and satellite imagery showing the higher clouds are shifting east as well. However, in the wake of the rainfall under clearing skies and ahead of the cooler drier air, light winds and abundant low level moisture has resulted in the development of widespread stratus and patchy fog.
