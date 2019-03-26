Local business owner working to plan birthday bash for James Brown

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Godfather of Soul’s birthday is coming up in just over a month.
Local business owner Coco Rubio wanted to throw a free concert for Augustan’s to enjoy at the Miller theater on May 3. To do that, he asked commissioners for $10,000. They loved the idea, but were concerned the 1,300 capacity at the Miller would be too small. After going back and forth, the ultimately voted 3-1 to change the event location to the Augusta Commons, with either the Bell Auditorium or the James Brown Arena as back-up options if it rains.
Rubio said, “We wanted to make it funky at the Miller, absolutely. There wasn’t anything planned, so we thought we would offer the space to do it. We thought that with the donations from the city and a couple of the sponsors, it would be a free event, but it sounds like they think too many people will want to come and it would not work at the Miller, so we will have to see what we can do next.”
Rubio talked with old band members including, Bootsie Collins, and the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils (JAMP) about performing at the celebration at the Miller. Even if everything works out to have it at the Common, he says he’s not sure management will want to be involved.
