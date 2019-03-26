Investigation of former Harlem police chief leads to investigation of other employees

HARLEM, G.A. (WFXG) - A former Harlem Police Chief was fired from his new position with the city last week. Chuck Meadows was let go on March 19th and the city manager, Brett Cook, says Meadows barely made it two weeks before he was fired.
Meadows resigned from the position as police chief on March 4th to accept the position in code enforcement with the city. However, he was fired for violating office policies and procedures while in his previous role as police chief.
Cook says after Meadows resigned they conducted a standard audit where they found he wasn’t using some of the equipment and property of the city wasn’t being used for the right reasons.
“Anytime we have a change in the Police Chief we do inventories and audits of everything within the police department are we did a complete inventory and audit it basically demonstrated to us that some of the cities property had not been treated or maintained in a way satisfactory under our policies and procedures,” Cook said.
Meadows was the Police chief for 5 years in Harlem. According to the city manager, his investigation has caused other employees to be investigated as well. However no action has been taken against them because they reportedly have been cooperating.
This case is still under investigation by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and The District Attorneys Office.
