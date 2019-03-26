Augusta Commission votes to demolish old jail, build new juvenile justice center

Judge wants to turn old jail into a center to help troubled youth. (Jasmine Anderson)
By J. Bryan Randall and Lex Juarez | March 26, 2019 at 2:24 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 2:26 PM

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Commission has come to a decision about what to do with the old jail on Walton Way.

In the Mar. 26 meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to demolish the old jail and hire a project manager to begin planning for a new facility. The facility will be paid for using SPLOST money.

Augusta Judge Carl Brown had been lobbying to have the old jail turned into a juvenile justice center. He said the new center could help combat teen-involved homicides, pregnancy, truancy, and other issues.

At a future meeting, the Commission is expecting to have recommendations about the new facility.

