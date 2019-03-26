Augusta Commission awards contract to company for Lake Olmstead amphitheater conversion

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - After months of discussion, it appears that the conversion of Lake Olmstead Stadium into an amphitheater is moving forward.
In the Mar. 26 meeting, the Richmond County Commission voted unanimously to award a contract not exceeding $85,450 to Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. to provide advisory and support services for the renovation. The Commission agreed in Sept. 2018 to move forward with the plan and has been taking public input ever since.
The next step will be for the company to meet with the Commission to discuss how the new amphitheater will look.
