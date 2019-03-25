Thunderstorms possible Monday evening

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry overnight despite the cloud cover with temperatures falling to the mid 50s Monday morning. The first half of the day will be dry with temperatures quickly warming throughout the morning. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s with rain moving in from the west starting in the late afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving east throughout the evening, but the overall severe threat is quite low. An isolated strong to severe storm with brief gusty wind will be possible, with the threat ending just after midnight into Tuesday.
Cooler air flows in behind the rain, with highs only making it to about 60 degrees on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. This cooler air won’t last long, highs in the upper 70s return on Friday with 80s possible this weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
