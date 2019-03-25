Memorial grows for Aiken County child killed in crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - Loved ones say Bryson Mikell’s parents still feel like their 7-year-old is still on Ralph Greene Drive. Saturday, he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike with his brother and died on the scene.
This Spiderman balloon and a yellow balloon that reads ‘thinking of you’ fly in the wind as condolences from the community pour in.
Travis Funches and his family live five minutes away on Anthony Drive.
“I heard about it last night. My wife was reading Facebook and she said, ‘baby, a little boy got run over in Warrenville’. I said, ‘but this is Warrenville’,” he recalled.
He said Bryson attended Jefferson Elementary with his three young children. Funches said he’s sad his oldest son lost a friend.
Funches’ neighbor, Oscar Deal, has lived on Anthony Drive for nine years and says he watches over the children who play there like they are his own.
“Babies are trying to play. It’s just unacceptable for me, I can’t understand it," Deal said.
Residents on this street say they look out for for one another - and especially the kids.
“You need to be aware of people around you, in front of you as you drive. You can’t just drive for yourself, you’re supposed to drive for everybody," said Funches.
They’re hopeful this tragedy will bring awareness so this won’t happen again.
