How to prepare for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) tournament right around the corner, let FOX 54 tell you how to prepare.
First thing’s first, the weather: typically in the Augusta area during April our First Alert Weather Team advises that we experience average temperatures that range from lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. If you are attending this year’s ANWA, wear cool clothing and sunscreen may be needed as temperatures rise.
Like The Masters, the ANWA is expected to bring many celebrities, public figures, and more. However, the ANWA states that “For everyone’s safety and protection, there will be a NO AUTOGRAPH POLICY enforced on the golf course for the practice and Tournament days. Autograph-seeking is only allowed around the Practice Range. It is expected that all parties (patrons, press, players, etc.) will comply.”
The first 36 holes will be over a 2-day period (Apr. 3-4), on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta. Following day 2, the entire field will then play at Augusta National with an official practice round on Friday, Apr. 5. The final round that takes place on Saturday, Apr. 6 and will feature the top 30 women competitors who make the cut.
If you are wondering what items are allowed in the tournament, the ANWA website says that these items are prohibited:
- Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers, and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video*
- Radios, TVs, Noise or music producing devices
- Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit)
- Flags, Banners, or Signs
- Cameras
- Chair/Seats with pointed ends, Folding armchairs or Rigid type chairs
- Strollers
- Food, Beverage, or Coolers
- Golf Shoes with metal spikes
- Ladders, Periscopes or Selfie sticks
- Backpacks, Bags, and Purses larger than 10”x10”x12” (in its natural state)
Devices such as fitness tracking bands and electronic watches are permitted. However, the use of such devices for phone calls, emails, text messaging and other photo, video, or data recording and/or transmission is prohibited.
Like any golf event, the appropriate clothing and shoes should be worn at all times and golf shoes with metal spikes are not permitted.
FOX 54 is committed to helping attendees enjoy their ANWA experience, download our news and weather apps to stay current with weather, traffic, and breaking news.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.