UPDATE: Missing Four-year-old Augusta boy found

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - UPDATE: Gary Schaffer has been found and is in good health.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy.
Four-year-old Gary Allen Schaffer was last seen on the 3000 block of Thornhill Dr. at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Mar. 25. Gary has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.
If you have any information please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.