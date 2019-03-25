Former mayor Bob Young to be honored at 2019 Mayors Masters Reception

“It is an honor to be able to recognize and celebrate the person who had the vision to create an event for our community that would serve as the kickoff for the Masters tournament. The Mayors Masters Reception is an event for everyone to enjoy the golf week in Augusta,” said Mayor Hardie Davis. This year’s musical entertainment, Oh No Stereo, prides itself on being able to command a crowd and engage them with foot stomping, hand clapping, body moving music for all ages. There will be other entertainers appearing, such as Damion Hall of the R&B group Guy, and surprise national guests from the music industry and sports joining the festivities.