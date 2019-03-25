Former mayor Bob Young to be honored at 2019 Mayors Masters Reception

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Bob Young will be the honoree at the 2019 Mayors Masters Reception. Bob Young created the original committee to plan the Mayors Masters Reception 20 years ago.
“It is an honor to be able to recognize and celebrate the person who had the vision to create an event for our community that would serve as the kickoff for the Masters tournament. The Mayors Masters Reception is an event for everyone to enjoy the golf week in Augusta,” said Mayor Hardie Davis. This year’s musical entertainment, Oh No Stereo, prides itself on being able to command a crowd and engage them with foot stomping, hand clapping, body moving music for all ages. There will be other entertainers appearing, such as Damion Hall of the R&B group Guy, and surprise national guests from the music industry and sports joining the festivities.
The 2019 Mayors Masters Reception will take place Monday, Apr. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Augusta Common. There will be free food samples from area restaurants until 7 p.m. and food available for purchase after then.
The event is always held the Monday of Masters Week and allows the public to meet and mingle with golfing greats while enjoying food and live music. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
