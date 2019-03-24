Warm on Sunday but a cool down is coming

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A few clouds will be around tonight with morning lows in the low to mid 40s. We will quickly warm up on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s at noon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry weather continues to close out the weekend, but Rain is back on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in Monday evening, lingering into the overnight hours. Cooler air moves in Tuesday with highs falling from the mid to upper 70s on Monday to mid 50s on Tuesday. Lows will even fall to the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Dry weather settles in mid-week in to the weekend.