RCSO responds to video circulating of fight in Downtown Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) says they are aware of a video that has been circulating on social media of a fight that happened in Downtown Augusta Friday night. In the video there’s only a small portion of the fight that happened outside of a bar on Broad St.
According to RCSO, the incident shown in the video is from a large fight that was called in around 1:45am from an off duty deputy working special duty. One of the deputies that responded is a part of the plain clothes undercover team and responded from 3 blocks away.
Two people were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and transported to Charles B Webster Detention Center. RSCO says the plain clothes proactive teams will continue to patrol the downtown area.
