Augusta one of two cities in Georgia to offer life saving procedure

Smith’s limitations are mostly in her garden. She says she has some trouble digging, and things like that. She also uses a walker when she’s outside or walking on uneven surfaces. For the most part, she is able to function exactly how she did before the stroke. Her doctor said, “What sets her apart is how lucky she was to benefit from this procedure hours out. A lot of folks come in three, four hours out, and their brain is no longer recoverable.” Dr. Giurgiutiu said that’s because Smith had a stroke that was slow progressing. He said that is not typically the case, and that’s why time is of the essence.