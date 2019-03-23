Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for DUI and disorderly conduct at Steeplechase

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - More than 30,000 people filled Bruce’s Field Saturday for the 53rd Running of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and other security agencies worked to protect and control the crowd. The biggest issue is drinking - and there’s an increase in DUI arrests related to the event.
“When you have people that come around 10, 11oclock and stay all day and drink very heavily, gross intoxication, underage drinking. Those types of things are what we’re looking for." said Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Captain Nick Gallam.
Last year ACSO reports arresting several people for public intoxication - one was a juvenile. More than a dozen people were involved in a brawl at the event several years before, and alcohol was involved, the sheriff’s office said.
