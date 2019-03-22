Safe places in Richmond County to meet for internet sales

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reminds you that they have a safe space program available for online exchanges.
They’ve set up several places that are under 24-hour surveillance where people can meet to exchange internet purchases with police close by. The first is in the parking lot of the old Law Enforcement Center on Walton Way. The second is in the parking lot of the Charles B. Webster detention center on Phinizy Rd. And the third is at the Marshal’s Office space at the Municipal Building on Telfair St.
Chief Patrick Clayton tells us its all about preventing people from becoming victims. “That’s what we want to avoid here. We want it to be where we create a safe environment for people that do these kinds of purchases and sales.”
