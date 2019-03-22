Richmond County students studying aerospace visit airport

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Regional Airport was crawling with students Thursday as they toured different parts of operations for a class field trip. It is part of the aerospace elective class, that is only offered at three area high schools.
Nicholas Jones, sophomore at Glenn Hills High School, said, “It makes me excited because I’m a real fan of STEM and the career path that I’m on, which is aerospace engineering.” There are about 40 students taking the aerospace class.
The teacher, Tim Weegar, who is also the Director of Airport Operations at Augusta Regional, said, “There’s just an outstanding participation with students. The interest in aviation has been tremendous.” Jones added, “It’s a better opportunity for me to get acquainted with what I’ll do in the future.” Jones says his hopes are to be an engineer working on the planes themselves.
Weegar said, “Not every student wants to get into aerospace, but they at least have a really good understanding now of the clear paths they can go, and it’s always there for them as a backup plan.” Students got the chance to see engineers, mechanics, air traffic controllers, pilots and rescue teams. Some of those are jobs you can get without a four year degree. Weegar says that’s only one reason this field is a great option. He added, “If you want to get into airframe power plant, it’s only two years. When you’re out, you start at the industry standard right now, which is $42,000 a year, with benefits.”
Weegar says this field trip and class are great additions to Richmond County Schools because they reinforce what some want to do, and open doors for others. He hopes the classes will grow and be added to more schools in the future.
