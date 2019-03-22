Richmond County Sheriff’s Office talks policy changes

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is making some policy changes after several deputies were arrested for alcohol violations over the past year.
A new policy cracks down on alcohol use, stating that no deputy is allowed to be on duty if he or she has consumed alcohol within the past 8 hours. The Sheriff’s Office also plans to be more strict in not allowing deputies to be on duty while under the influence of alcohol.
Chief Patrick Clayton went on to explain that deputies who get in trouble with the law while under the influence will also face harsh consequences. “An alcohol-related incident downtown and you get involved in a fray and you get arrested, you’re gonna most likely be terminated. You get into a DUI and its found that you were in fact driving under the influence, you’re going to probably be terminated.”
Chief Clayton hopes to restore the public’s faith with the new policy. He also adds that the department will be more proactive in helping deputies with alcohol problems in the future.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.