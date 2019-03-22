Richmond County Schools: Rightsizing is a benefit to the school system

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Four schools in Richmond County are closing this year, as part of the school district’s rightsizing plan.
School officials say the process will increase enrollment, which will add funds coming from the state. They say it will help students overall, as resources won’t be stretched between multiple locations.
Kaden Jacobs, with Richmond County Schools said, “The rightsizing program is designed to clean up feeder patterns, make us more financially efficient, improve transportation routing, and to provide more academic resources for students.”
Jacobs says teachers working at the schools closing are guaranteed to still have a job in Richmond County Schools.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.