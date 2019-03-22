3 members of Sex, Money, Murder gang from Richmond County sentenced

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Three members of the Sex, Money, Murder criminal street gang in Richmond County have been sentenced to prison terms.
Authorities have released information regarding the sentencing of the three.
Federal charges against the three were announced in September 2018 along with state charges against the three for multiple felonies, including violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
In a press release, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby L. Christine said, “The swift conclusion of these cases, from arrest to indictment to guilty plea and sentencing, is a testament to the diligent work of law enforcement and prosecutors in coordinating the details of the investigation. Our intentional, focused strategy of combining our forces to combat these violent street gangs will continue to take these criminals out of our neighborhoods and make our communities safer.”
The cases in the operation were investigated by the FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for the state of Georgia and by Assistant United States Attorney Tara Lyons for the United States. The operation is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which leverages law enforcement and community partnerships to combat violent crime.
- Christopher Cohen, 25, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Cohen’s sentence will run consecutively to more than two years of a probationary sentence for which he was deemed in violation.
- Johnny Franklin, 26, was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Rashad Smith, 22, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to Receipt of a Firearm While Under Indictment.
