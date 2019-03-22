McDuffie County interstate slab repair to begin on Monday

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - In a press release, the Georgia Department of Transportation state that slab repairs on interstate 20 will begin on Monday Mar. 25 near mile marker 175 westbound.
Georgia DOT District crews will begin the repairs at 9 a.m. Westbound travelers will notice advanced warning near mile marker 175 permitting staff to remove and replace a concrete slab at mile 173.5 near the city of Thomson.
The Department will saw cut, remove, pour back and seal this location in McDuffie County. Daily work closures could run until Thursday with a lane closure necessary until 3:30 p.m.
