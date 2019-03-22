Georgia Power, DOE finalize $1.67 B loan for Plant Vogtle

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - At a press conference at Plant Vogtle Friday, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced the closing of a $1.67 billion loan guarantee for the site’s new nuclear units. Secretary Perry was joined by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, North America’s Building Trades Unions President Sean McGarvey, Representatives Rick Allen and Buddy Carter, and Vogtle 3 & 4 co-owners: Oglethorpe Power President and CEO Mike Smith, MEAG Power President and CEO Jim Fuller and Dalton Utilities CEO Tom Bundros.
“The Vogtle project is critically important to supporting the Administration’s direction to revitalize and expand the U.S. nuclear industry,” said Secretary Perry. “A strong nuclear industry supports a reliable and resilient grid, and strengthens our energy and national security. As I’ve witnessed firsthand today, Vogtle is also an energy infrastructure project with a massive scope employing thousands of workers. This project is rebuilding a highly skilled U.S. nuclear workforce and supply chain for the future.”
Georgia Power had already secured $3.46 billion in loan guarantees to finish Units 3 & 4, the first nuclear units to be built in the U.S. in over 30 years.
“Since the project began, we have committed to minimize the impact these new units will have on customers’ bills, and securing these loans plays a key role by reducing our financing costs and passing along those benefits to our customers,” said Bowers. “We thank the administration, DOE, Secretary Rick Perry and members of Congress for their continued support of the Vogtle 3 & 4 project.”
While at the event, Secretary Perry was witness to one of the biggest milestones in the project to date: placing the top of the containment vessel for Unit 3.
“The progress we are marking today is a direct result of the tremendous support the project has received,” said Fanning. “From the very beginning, public and private partners have stood with us as we endeavor to build the first new nuclear development in the U.S. in a generation. Everyone involved in the project remains focused on sustaining our momentum and is poised to execute on the important work to come in the days ahead.”
“We have made significant progress since taking over construction at the site and expect that momentum to continue this year,” said Bowers. “Placement of the Unit 3 top head is a historic milestone for the project, reflecting the hard work and dedication of the Vogtle 3 & 4 team as we transition these units closer to operation.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.