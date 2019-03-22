Fatal single vehicle accident on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatality from a single vehicle accident that occurred on Deans Bridge Rd. near the intersection with Richmond Hill Rd.
Authorities responded to the call around 6:26 a.m. Friday morning. The investigation determined that 39-year-old Darian Thomas was traveling north on Dean’s Bridge Road, left the right side of the roadway and flipped several times, ejecting him.
Thomas was transported to Augusta University where he was pronounced deceased at 7:09 a.m. Thomas died from blunt force trauma.
The coroner’s office states that no autopsy will be done.
