Detour in place for University Pkwy. in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - SCDOT has announced that there is a detour in place for an area of University Pkwy. in Aiken after a major erosion and slope failure caused the emergency closure of that section of the road.
The detour is from Richland Ave. to Gregg Hwy., Robert Bell Pkwy. to Trolley Line Rd., and back to University Pkwy. We’ve attached a map of the detour to this story.
The repairs are expected to be completed around mid-May 2019. Please use caution when traveling through the area.
