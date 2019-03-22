Boil water advisory in effect for Warrenville area

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) - The Valley Public Service Authority has issued a boil water advisory for an area of Warrenville.
The affected area is between Timmerman St. and Cemetery Rd., which experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure overnight Friday morning.
There is no confirmed contamination. However, customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least 1 minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified.
If you have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at 803-593-2053.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.