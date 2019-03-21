Traffic management center officially opens

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County’s traffic management center is now up and running. The project took a year and a half and cost $6 million dollars to complete.
The purpose of the TMC was to create a traffic network throughout the city that links signals back to a central location. 85 traffic signals are now connected on most of the major roads from downtown to Bobby Jones Expressway.
John Ussery, Assistant Director Traffic and Engineering said, “It enables us to better time the traffic signals, better monitor the traffic signals. Overtime, we hope to improve the safety and efficiency of the traffic system in Augusta, and so we can make it safer and reduce travel times.”
By the end of the year, they’re hoping to have over 100 signals connected to the TMC.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.