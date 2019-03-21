TaxSlayer opens new location on Broad St.

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The TaxSlayer, a software company, has officially opened its doors to their new building. Wednesday, the ribbon cutting event was held on Broad St. where several people showed up to support.
TaxSlayer has completed a $10 million conversion of the former Augusta YMCA building. In this five story building they produce products for their tax software, professional software and consumer software.
Richard Marshall, the director of sales, says they had to expand because of the fast growing business. “We outgrew our building out in Evans so we had to build somewhere, but the owners are from this area and they wanted to bring everything downtown and be apart of the technology boom in downtown Augusta.”
The Evans location is now the Customer Service Excellence Center that will hold 300 seasonal employees during tax-season peaks.
