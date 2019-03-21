Police looking for help in identifying unknown woman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject.
The unidentified subject is wanted for questioning in reference to an identity fraud that occurred on Mar. 4 at Helzberg Diamonds located at Augusta Mall 3450 Wrightsboro Rd.
Any information concerning the identity of the above subject, please contact Investigator William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.
