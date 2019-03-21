Man wanted for card fraud at local chicken restaurants

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a financial card fraud case.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fraud happened Mar. 4 at the KFC and Bojangles restaurants on Walton Way. The man wanted in connection to this case is described as a white man in his late 30′s or early 40′s. He was seen driving a burnt orange Ford minivan with a broken driver-side tail light.
If you have any information about this case or can identify the subject pictured in this article, please contact Inv. Kevin Link or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.
